Castle Minutes from PTI Airport. Re-creation of an 1856 brick Victorian on 4.5 ac. Amazing Architecture will not find another one like it. The many details have purpose sparing no expense such as the copper gutters to the 20 foot yellow pine banister made by Amish craftsmen to arched doorways made from hand to keep with the 1856 craftsmanship of strength and character to the uniformity of the stairs in the tower. Incredible gym off the large office that can be reached by the separate stairs in the tower so your clients don't have to come through your home. The tower comes off of the massive entertainment pavilion with its own fireplace. If you collect cars you will love the 2 story 4000 square foot garage that can hold 15 cars, or the 5 car carport. If you desire a farm there is a 2 story barn with attached chicken coop and silo. Owner has placed the posts for a horse fence. Theater room makes a great wine cellar. Full bath being installed in garage and half bath added to office
5 Bedroom Home in Oak Ridge - $1,735,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
The magazine released its hospital rankings for 2021-22 early Tuesday.
Novant Health postpones August street festival out of COVID-19 concerns
What's up with those cats? Wallburg woman has unidentified felines near her home, thinks they may be cougars
Janet Nichols first saw one of the big cats on May 27.
A 45-year-old Winston-Salem man died in a wreck Saturday on Salem Parkway, Winston-Salem Police said.
A driver going the wrong way on Interstate 40 West in Winston-Salem died in a crash that involved five vehicles Friday afternoon, authorities said
Philip Morris USA halts U..S. expansion of heat-not-burn traditional cigarettes
A Davie County teenager died Monday after the vehicle she was riding in crashed on the Blue Ridge Parkway, authorities said Tuesday.
A prominent Wilkes County doctor is accused of trying to blackmail a nurse into having sex with him. According to a federal lawsuit, Dr. Jon Wesley Thompson told the nurse he had potentially damaging audio and video recordings of her that he would release if she did not agree to have sex with him for one hour, twice a month, for a year. The woman is seeking more than $525,000 in damages.
- Updated
Board votes 6-3 on requirement in a meeting that was at times contentious, with the chairwoman forced to call for order several times. The district will evaluate the policy after nine weeks.
Two surveyors working in a hard-to-reach area in southeast Winston-Salem got dehydrated Monday, and emergency crews mounted a rescue operation…