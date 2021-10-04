HARD TO FIND FIVE bedroom home with an in-law suite in the heart of Oak Ridge. Sought after Stafford Forest Community with a large, level lot /home site. In-law suite is on the main level and features a bedroom, full bath, private screened porch and separate sitting area with door from remainder of the home. Four additional bedrooms upstairs including a HUGE master suite with sitting area and enormous walk-in closet. The walk-in attic is great for all your storage needs. Home is PRE-WIRED FOR A FUTURE GENERATOR, ENERGY STAR CERTIFIED, and features a SEALED CRAWL SPACE so your energy costs are reasonable. The walk-up attic is perfect for all your storage needs as is the THREE CAR GARAGE. Conveniently located near schools, parks and shopping. Close to I-73, Highways 68 and 150 for a quick commute to anywhere in the Triad. SHOWINGS START OCTOBER 1ST!
5 Bedroom Home in Oak Ridge - $664,900
-
- Updated
Related to this story
Most Popular
You have questions. I have some answers.
Police: Man believed dead after disappearing from Winston-Salem. 27-year-old charged in his killing.
A man arrested at the airport in Charlotte on Wednesday is accused of killing a Winston-Salem man on the day the victim was reported missing f…
The Carolina Classic fair got started under clear skies and comfortable temperatures on Friday, although many people ignored the requirement t…
15-year-old indicted in fatal Mount Tabor High School shooting. Maurice T. Evans Jr. to be tried as an adult
Evans is charged with killing William Chavis Renard Miller Jr., who was also 15.
Wells Fargo & Co.’s latest list of 22 branch closings, disclosed Friday, raises the total to at least 741 nationwide since the initiative began in earnest on July 21, 2020.
- Updated
One of the plaintiffs, Christopher Soderlund, sued the arts school in the 1990s, making many of the same allegations. This time he and other former students are represented by famed attorney Gloria Allred.
Q: One of your readers commented that taking MSM helped her hair growth. I bought the supplement and found, to my great surprise, that after six days of use (1 gram three times daily) my sense of smell returned. I have made no other change in my supplements, and I take no medication.
Novant fires unvaccinated employees for not complying with mandate
Police say the victim, Michele Ruth Lowder, was found deceased in her home off Country Club Road.
Missing Winston-Salem man told friends he was walking to Cumberland County. Police say his disappearance is suspicious.
Ryan Christopher Hultgreen, 25, was last seen in Winston-Salem on Aug. 23.