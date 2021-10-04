 Skip to main content
5 Bedroom Home in Oak Ridge - $664,900

HARD TO FIND FIVE bedroom home with an in-law suite in the heart of Oak Ridge. Sought after Stafford Forest Community with a large, level lot /home site. In-law suite is on the main level and features a bedroom, full bath, private screened porch and separate sitting area with door from remainder of the home. Four additional bedrooms upstairs including a HUGE master suite with sitting area and enormous walk-in closet. The walk-in attic is great for all your storage needs. Home is PRE-WIRED FOR A FUTURE GENERATOR, ENERGY STAR CERTIFIED, and features a SEALED CRAWL SPACE so your energy costs are reasonable. The walk-up attic is perfect for all your storage needs as is the THREE CAR GARAGE. Conveniently located near schools, parks and shopping. Close to I-73, Highways 68 and 150 for a quick commute to anywhere in the Triad. SHOWINGS START OCTOBER 1ST!

