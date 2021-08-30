 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
5 Bedroom Home in Oak Ridge - $990,000

5 Bedroom Home in Oak Ridge - $990,000

5 Bedroom Home in Oak Ridge - $990,000

Custom-built home in Oak Ridge offering 4,606 sq/ft with 5 bedrooms, 4 baths, 3 car garage, home theater and home office on level 1.64 acres with additional sq/ft. A 900 sq/ft main level recreation room with vaulted ceiling and stone wood burning fireplace leads to a large covered porch that overlooks the saltwater pool and rear courtyard. The great room has coffered ceiling, built-ins, fireplace and wall of windows that offer outstanding views is the perfect place to enjoy beautiful sunsets. There is a large kitchen with maple cabinets, an island with a prep sink, a dream pantry, formal dining room with custom wainscoting, master bedroom with double tray ceiling and garden tub, guest bedroom with a full bath all located on the main level.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Fatal shooting in Lewisville leads to manslaughter charge
Crime

Fatal shooting in Lewisville leads to manslaughter charge

A Mocksville man has been charged with voluntary manslaughter in the shooting death of a Lewisville man nearly three weeks ago. Deputies went to a shooting on Hauser Road in Lewisville on Aug. 8, a Sunday, and found Billy Darryl Glenn Jr. with a gunshot wound. He later died. Deputies arrested and charged Caleb Reid Cox after he got out of the hospital for medical treatment of injuries he had in an altercation with Glenn before the shooting, the sheriff's office said. 

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News