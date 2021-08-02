 Skip to main content
5 Bedroom Home in Pfafftown - $365,000

This Beautiful Stone front home has 5 BR plus a bonus room, 4.5 Baths. Desirable large craftsman style home with 3 car garage and plenty of bedrooms and flex space!. It includes a main level guest and huge owner’s suite upstairs. Features Include: Fenced Yard; Granite Counters; Gas Fireplace; Ceiling Fans; 2in Faux Blinds; and More. Great Schools rating.

