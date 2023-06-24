**OPEN HOUSE SUN 6/25 from 2pm-4pm**SPACIOUS home loaded with upgrades. Highly desirable neighborhood located on cul-de-sac street with minimal traffic. LARGE open kitchen with extended island offers lots of counterspace for entertaining. Immense WALK-IN butler's pantry with additional space excellent for drinks & coffee bar. Home office accessible to kitchen & can easily be converted into formal dining space. MAIN level guest bedroom with walkout access to extended patio! Generously sized fenced-in back yard. HUGE primary bedroom suite--you won't believe the space! Upstairs loft offers additional BONUS space. Short walking distance to neighborhood playground. Schedule to take a tour today!