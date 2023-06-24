**OPEN HOUSE SUN 6/25 from 2pm-4pm**SPACIOUS home loaded with upgrades. Highly desirable neighborhood located on cul-de-sac street with minimal traffic. LARGE open kitchen with extended island offers lots of counterspace for entertaining. Immense WALK-IN butler's pantry with additional space excellent for drinks & coffee bar. Home office accessible to kitchen & can easily be converted into formal dining space. MAIN level guest bedroom with walkout access to extended patio! Generously sized fenced-in back yard. HUGE primary bedroom suite--you won't believe the space! Upstairs loft offers additional BONUS space. Short walking distance to neighborhood playground. Schedule to take a tour today!
5 Bedroom Home in Pfafftown - $399,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
After months in limbo and help from nonprofit, charges dropped against man charged with trespassing in Winston-Salem
Odd as it sounds, as he was dressed to the nines, Jerome “Nicky” Nixon didn’t look out of place sitting under a gangly shade tree near Truist …
'In the blink of an eye': A Wake Forest fan rationalizes Thursday's heartbreaking College World Series loss to LSU
"Great season, Deacs, and maybe next time, ESPN will remember which gold and black school you really are."
Truist will continue to be involved in sports at Wake Forest. The bank will be the presenting partner for women’s athletics.
Johnathan Howard Hayes sent pictures of patients' genitals to wife, warrants say. Patient who survived attack said she was afraid of male nurs…
Winston-Salem has not had the best of luck with Cajun/Creole restaurants. The few we’ve had never seemed to stick around very long, and we hav…