Beautiful move-in ready home on a half-acre lot! This home does not disappoint! Open concept, lots of storage space (3 car garage), butlers & walk-in pantry, and a beautifully updated granite countertop & subway tile backsplash was put in just last week! Additionally, last week the home received brand new carpet throughout all the bedrooms and living spaces! Truly, the home feels brand new without having to wait for new construction! Each bedroom is oversized and includes a generous sized closet. The home has wide hallways, craftsman baseboards, a massive walk-in laundry room and an additional “bonus” room (can be used as a bedroom, office, guest suite, etc.). Close to a playground and a future Muddy Creek Greenway path. Perfect place for a buyer who wants lots of space on a budget.