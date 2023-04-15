The Cotswold plan has an open concept with master on the main level. 5 bedrooms plus a bonus and a sunroom. The beautiful finishes include LVP floors and tile in the baths, 4 full baths. With a large dining room you can entertain a crowd.
5 Bedroom Home in Pfafftown - $466,000
