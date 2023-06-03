This home is the definition of better than new! Exquisitely built All Brick 5 Bedroom home in desirable Gladstone Community in the Town of Lewsville, ready to move-in! This home features Extensive Custom Modling through the House, Arch Curves, hardwood on main, coffered ceiling in Dinning, Custom Tiles in Powder, primary and laundry room on main with Mudroom Bench/storage, White Quartz Countertop throughout, smart home automation package, Gourmet Kitchen with SS GE Profile appliances, hood vented to exterior, farmhouse sink, large Sunroom. Upper-level offers oversized Loft with plenty of space for entertainement, large 4 bedrooms on upper-level, all rooms with wired-internet connections; insulated 2 car gargage,fully-painted, tankless water heater, extended 3 car drive-way connects to the concrete side-walk to the back patio. Outdoor entertainment, large stone look stamped patio overlooks Emerald Trees garden - a rare find. Motivated Seller, bring your BEST offer.