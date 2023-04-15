The stunning floorplan boasts five bedrooms, three full bathrooms, 3 car garage and is ready for you to move into! Step inside to the soaring entry featuring an open concept layout and guest bedroom on the main level. Upstairs you will find four bedrooms, a bonus room, and a loft. The upgraded features in this home include quartz countertops, crown molding, and coffered ceilings. See attachments for original construction start sheet that list all upgrades too numerous to show here. Enjoy your spacious backyard while relaxing under the covered porch.
5 Bedroom Home in Pfafftown - $579,000
