AMAZING SETTING with this beautiful home, relax on your front porch overlooking the fields across the rd. Sitting on +/- 3.12 acres in Pfafftown this home is made for amazing Holiday gatherings! A lovely circle drive leads you in to your well manicured yard, and a backyard for entertaining, inground pool, spacious deck and patio area. 5 bedrooms, 5 full bathrooms. Bedrooms have spacious sitting areas great for an office, entertainment space, reading corner, etc. Multiple bedrooms with en-suite bathrooms, office, generous size playroom, sitting rooms, an amazing sunroom with vaulted ceilings and storage rooms galore!! A finished basement offers many options for rooms as well as a pool room, huge garage and workspace. Check out our LIVE TOUR! Schedule your showing today.
5 Bedroom Home in Pfafftown - $849,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
Documents ID Winston-Salem teen found dead in Stokes County road. 'My child was executed,' says mother.
DANBURY — A Winston-Salem teenager, whose body was found in early November on the side of a road in southwestern Stokes County, has been identified.
Q: I was wondering: Is there a movement to get rid of the ABC store system? I was shocked after moving to North Carolina a few years ago to fi…
A nurse at Forsyth Medical Center pleaded guilty Wednesday to a charge of attempting to tamper with medical supplies, the U.S. Attorney's Offi…
Gunfire on Indiana Avenue leads to charges for two Winston-Salem men. One of them was convicted for his role in 2018 fatal shooting at Wake Forest University.
A man charged for his role in a 2018 fatal shooting on the campus of Wake Forest University is one of two people facing charges in connection …
Winston-Salem police said no foul play is suspected in the death of a man whose body was found Sunday on Polo Road on the property of Wake For…
Piedmont Park resident fights bedbugs, other living conditions. HAWS officials say they act promptly on complaints.
A woman recounts her efforts to get the Housing Authority of Winston-Salem to cure a bedbug problem, although the authority says it has handled complaints well.
Former Forsyth County GOP chair Nathan Tabor is facing new charges. This time, he is accused of conspiring with another man to steal and then sell a $6,000 golf cart. Over the past few months, Tabor, who chaired the Forsyth County Republican Party from 2009 to 2012 and has run for political office, has been charged with criminal offenses in three different counties, including Forsyth. He is accused of stealing items, such as catalytic converters in Brunswick County and cyberstalking family members in Catawba County, for which he was acquitted, and cyberstalking his former pastor.
Update: Pamela Ann McLeod Martinez has been found in good health, Winston-Salem Police said Tuesday.
A Winston-Salem woman was sentenced Wednesday to federal prison, three months after she pleaded guilty to aggravated identity theft and mail f…
Gladding, a professor at Wake Forest University, died of complications of brain cancer.