AMAZING SETTING with this beautiful home, relax on your front porch overlooking the fields across the rd. Sitting on +/- 3.12 acres in Pfafftown this home is made for amazing Holiday gatherings! A lovely circle drive leads you in to your well manicured yard, and a backyard for entertaining, inground pool, spacious deck and patio area. 5 bedrooms, 5 full bathrooms. Bedrooms have spacious sitting areas great for an office, entertainment space, reading corner, etc. Multiple bedrooms with en-suite bathrooms, office, generous size playroom, sitting rooms, an amazing sunroom with vaulted ceilings and storage rooms galore!! A finished basement offers many options for rooms as well as a pool room, huge garage and workspace. Check out our LIVE TOUR! Schedule your showing today.
5 Bedroom Home in Pfafftown - $850,000
