AMAZING SETTING with this beautiful home, relax on your front porch overlooking the fields across the rd. Sitting on +/- 3.12 acres in Pfafftown this home is made for amazing Holiday gatherings! A lovely circle drive leads you in to your well manicured yard, and a backyard for entertaining, inground pool, spacious deck and patio area. 5 bedrooms, 5 full bathrooms. Bedrooms have spacious sitting areas great for an office, entertainment space, reading corner, etc. Multiple bedrooms with en-suite bathrooms, office, generous size playroom, sitting rooms, an amazing sunroom with vaulted ceilings and storage rooms galore!! A finished basement offers many options for rooms as well as a pool room, huge garage and workspace. Check out our LIVE TOUR! Schedule your showing today.
5 Bedroom Home in Pfafftown - $850,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
Winston-Salem police closed a section of U.S. 52 South for seven hours Thursday after a body was discovered on the highway near its interchang…
Winston-Salem apartment complex sells for $2.1 million
A teen in Yadkin County was shot and killed on Thursday night, according to the Yadkin County Sheriff’s Office.
“We are using all investigative means and resources necessary to identify the person that was found on U.S Highway 52,” said Kira Boyd, a poli…
His death is the 34th homicide of the year, compared with 25 at this time last year.
Forsyth County Sheriff's Office reported that a Jeep Cherokee and cash was taken from a Wiley Middle School teacher.
Sept. 23, as it turns out, was a preview.
Investigators believe the teenager was shot while attending a gathering in the 4100 block of North Patterson Avenue, where police say they located a crime scene.
He was an equipment manager as a student in the 1970s and has volunteered to help the last 20 years or so on game days
Q: I have recently heard from two separate sources that the recycling material being picked up is actually being disposed of along with regula…