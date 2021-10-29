 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
5 Bedroom Home in Pfafftown - $899,900

5 Bedroom Home in Pfafftown - $899,900

5 Bedroom Home in Pfafftown - $899,900

AMAZING SETTING with this beautiful home, relax on your front porch overlooking the fields across the rd. Sitting on +/- 3.12 acres in Pfafftown this home is made for amazing Holiday gatherings! A lovely circle drive leads you in to your well manicured yard, and a backyard for entertaining, inground pool, spacious deck and patio area. 5 bedrooms, 5 full bathrooms. Bedrooms have spacious sitting areas great for an office, entertainment space, reading corner, etc. Multiple bedrooms with en-suite bathrooms, office, generous size playroom, sitting rooms, an amazing sunroom with vaulted ceilings and storage rooms galore!! A finished basement offers many options for rooms as well as a pool room, huge garage and workspace. Check back soon for more details and a live Matterport Tour! Schedule your showing today.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Tax fraud conviction lands former Winston-Salem preparer in federal prison
Crime

Tax fraud conviction lands former Winston-Salem preparer in federal prison

Nicholas Laws, a former office manager for the Winston-Salem branch of Tax Mind, was sentenced Wednesday to almost three years in federal prison for tax fraud. Federal prosecutors allege that he filed false tax returns for himself and for others and aimed to scheme the IRS out of nearly $3 million. Laws was accused of falsely claiming wages and income tax withholdings from his former employer, Duke University. 

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News