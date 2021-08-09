5 Bedroom Home in Pfafftown - $995,000

Welcome to this beautiful 5 bedroom/5.1 custom home located in the gated neighborhood of Wellsprings. This lovely home sits on 1.19 acres with over 200 feet of lakefront in your backyard. Enjoy fishing in the stocked lake, kayaking or relaxing by the fire pit. Step inside and you will find an open concept light and bright kitchen and family room, perfect for entertaining. This home is perfect for working from home or virtual learning, with a study and built in desk area. The primary bedroom has a fireplace and sitting area, plus it's own private deck with views of the lake. Enjoy the home theater room, complete with 120 inch screen and custom bar area-theater seating included! Desired Reagan Highschool zone. Schedule your showing of this one of a kind home today!