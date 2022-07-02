This very well maintained, spacious (5 Bedroom), beautiful home sits on a great fenced lot in Chandler Pointe South. You will love the sunset views from your large Patio (Pavers installed complete length of home). 1499 Kilstrom Street is perfect for entertaining, with a great flow for guests. The main level features a bedroom, separate dining, breakfast area, and large living room. Enjoy the roomy kitchen with eat at bar area. The yard is beautiful and and shows the pride the seller has in keeping this property in great condition! Upstairs are 4 more bedrooms along with the laundry room. The primary bedroom is amazing with vaulted ceiling, huge bath w/separate shower and massive Closet! The primary closet itself is over 100 sf. You will fall in love with this home the moment you walk in the front door! Come see for yourself. Refrigerator, W/D convey. SEE AGENT ONLY REMARKS.
5 Bedroom Home in Rural Hall - $377,500
