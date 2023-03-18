Beautiful 5 bedroom, 3 bath home situated in an established neighborhood at the end of a cul-de-sac. Sits on .7 acres with recent addition of large detached garage. Massive primary bedroom with spacious spa bath. The laundry room is conveniently located on the second level near primary bedroom. 5th bedroom on the main level would make an excellent room for guests or in-law suite. Homeowners updated flooring in the primary bedroom and bedroom on the main. Convenient location with private setting and NO HOA!
5 Bedroom Home in Rural Hall - $379,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
A multi-tenant strip shopping center in northwest Winston-Salem has been sold for the second time in 17 months, this time to a Raleigh group f…
Krispy Kreme Inc. said Wednesday it will not proceed with plans for a $5.8 million expansion of its Winston-Salem operations, which would have…
A Winston-Salem man is facing drug charges after investigators seized more than $1 million in drugs and money from a house and vehicle, author…
Truist Financial Corp. chairman and chief executive William Rogers Jr. received a 27.3% jump in fiscal 2022 total compensation to $13.24 milli…
Lewisville just spent $2M to buy a small lot. Why? The threat of a lawsuit involving N.C. Rep. Jeff Zenger.
A dispute over a proposed development next to Shallowford Square lead to an expensive settlement paid for with public money.