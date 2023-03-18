Beautiful 5 bedroom, 3 bath home situated in an established neighborhood at the end of a cul-de-sac. Sits on .7 acres with recent addition of large detached garage. Massive primary bedroom with spacious spa bath. The laundry room is conveniently located on the second level near primary bedroom. 5th bedroom on the main level would make an excellent room for guests or in-law suite. Homeowners updated flooring in the primary bedroom and bedroom on the main. Convenient location with private setting and NO HOA!