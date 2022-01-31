 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
5 Bedroom Home in Stokesdale - $479,900

5 Bedroom Home in Stokesdale - $479,900

5 Bedroom Home in Stokesdale - $479,900

You Don't Find Homes Like This Very Often! Gorgeous 5 BR Home w/ Additional Living Quarters on over 2 acres of land at end of cul-de-sac in Northwest School District. It sits on a beautiful lot w/ large, magnificent yard. Large front porch across front of home and Amazing deck overlooks the back yard. Additional lower patio area for 2nd living quarters. Nice open floor plan w/ gorgeous kitchen boasting granite countertops, SS appliances, and island. Wonderful built-in breakfast nook. Dining area. Office space on the main level. Large living room w/ gas log fireplace. Master Bedroom on main level w/ Gorgeous Master Bath featuring double vanity and Amazing Shower. 4 BR on the upper level w/ full bath. Additional living quarters on lower level w/ area that could be used as a game room or BR, Living Area, Kitchen, Full Bath, and additional laundry. Amazing storage in basement and also on 2nd level of the 2 car garage. This home is a must see to appreciate all it has to offer!

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Mother: Deputies in Davidson County should be charged in my son’s death. Lawsuit: Man was a hostage in stolen car.
Crime

Mother: Deputies in Davidson County should be charged in my son’s death. Lawsuit: Man was a hostage in stolen car.

On the morning her son died, Donna Faye Kiger got up early to fix her son lunch for his first day at work. It would be hours before she found out that Davidson County sheriff's deputies had killed him after a chase that covered three counties. Her son, John Mark Hendrick, was the passenger in the car. The driver now faces murder charges and the officers have been cleared of wrongdoing. 

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert