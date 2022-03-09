One of a kind, spectacular stunning custom built home with unbeatable views. A true tropical oasis awaits through the gated entry onto a circular drive and elegant porte-cochère. Located on 4 acres, it features three levels of covered deck/terrace that spans the entire back of the home to overlook a zero entry in-ground pool with waterfall, built in grill, tiki bar and fire pit. Remarkable open curved staircase, soaring ceilings, and extensive moldings.Primary bedroom and additional guest bedroom on main level and 3 additional bedrooms on second level. Lower level has home theatre, game room, workout room and much more. Exceptional TCF construction with 12" thick insulated block concrete/styrofoam walls spanning all the way from the basement to roof. Metal roof with decorative tile has lifetime warranty. Located on the edge of Summerfield and Greensboro, you have the convenience of shopping, restaurants, and highways and yet the privacy, taxes and NO HOA of the county, plus NW Schools!
5 Bedroom Home in Summerfield - $1,599,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
Human remains were found Thursday in a field along the 2400 block of South Stratford Road in southwestern Winston-Salem, authorities said.
Hawgfish Shack, a restaurant serving seafood and barbecue, is set to open this spring in the former Cimarron Steakhouse location at 3260 South…
Search warrants: Mount Tabor High School student was shot in chest, and the accused shooter brought handgun because he feared being jumped.
Search warrants allege that the teen accused of shooting a Mount Tabor High School student last year brought a gun to the campus because he feared other students would jump him. Maurice Evans, the search warrants allege, walked up to William Chavis Renard Miller Jr. on Sept. 1, shot Miller once in the chest and then ran away, dumping a bookbag containing the gun in a dumpster.
'I lost my best friend and my son.' Mother of US 52 shooting victim in Winston-Salem grieves for son.
Jessica Cannon was in bed Sunday night, lying beside her year-old granddaughter Layoni, when one of her sons woke her up and told her the news:
Director change at Wake Forest Baptist cancer center spurs resignation by advisory board
Incendiary Brewing Co. of Winston-Salem is planning to open a second production facility and tasting room, this one in Lewisville.
Four Surry County residents are facing drug offenses after investigators found quantities of methamphetamines inside homes in the Ararat and L…
ATLANTA (AP) — Researchers say a large spider native to East Asia that proliferated in Georgia last year could spread to much of the East Coast.
A woman is in critical condition after she was shot around 7:30 a.m., Sunday, Winston-Salem Police reported.
Scrapping a charge that many people don’t bother to pay, the Forsyth County Board of Commissioners on Thursday scrapped the annual fee for own…