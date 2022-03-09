5 Bedroom Home in Summerfield - $1,599,000

One of a kind, spectacular stunning custom built home with unbeatable views. A true tropical oasis awaits through the gated entry onto a circular drive and elegant porte-cochère. Located on 4 acres, it features three levels of covered deck/terrace that spans the entire back of the home to overlook a zero entry in-ground pool with waterfall, built in grill, tiki bar and fire pit. Remarkable open curved staircase, soaring ceilings, and extensive moldings.Primary bedroom and additional guest bedroom on main level and 3 additional bedrooms on second level. Lower level has home theatre, game room, workout room and much more. Exceptional TCF construction with 12" thick insulated block concrete/styrofoam walls spanning all the way from the basement to roof. Metal roof with decorative tile has lifetime warranty. Located on the edge of Summerfield and Greensboro, you have the convenience of shopping, restaurants, and highways and yet the privacy, taxes and NO HOA of the county, plus NW Schools!