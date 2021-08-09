5 Bedroom Home in Summerfield - $1,695,000

The very best of old & new on 10 pristine acres in the heart of Summerfield. The meandering drive leads to a secluded oasis featuring a custom modern farmhouse with superior finishes, a desirable open plan & amazing architectural details. Multiple outdoor living areas overlook a beautiful infinity saltwater pool. Inspired by Russel Versaci’s book “Creating a New Old House“, this home was designed & built to last with period-correct form, time-tested craftsmanship, & authentic materials while incorporating modern living design with a special historic feel. Perfectly situated on scenic grounds, this residence reflects the meticulous, thoughtful attention to detail that was carefully researched to create the perfect blend of old & new. Constructed with natural materials including reclaimed wood & time-tested construction techniques with all the modern top-of-the-line conveniences, this is truly a new home with timeless appeal. An incomparable retreat in desired Northwest School district!