BACK ON THE MARKET, NO FAULT OF THE SELLER! Come check out this beautiful home! This 5 bedroom, 2 and half bath has two other rooms downstairs that could potentially be used as bedrooms. Home has new floors and paint in almost all the rooms and most windows throughout have been replaced. Two HVAC units that both have been replaced recently (2019 & 2021) and the gutters have also been replaced. Recently updated plumbing. All fireplaces are non functional and chimneys have been capped. Don't miss this beauty! Priced to sale!
5 Bedroom Home in Thomasville - $190,000
