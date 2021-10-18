 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
5 Bedroom Home in Thomasville - $249,900

5 Bedroom Home in Thomasville - $249,900

5 Bedroom Home in Thomasville - $249,900

HUGH PRICE REDUCTION ! SEE NEW PHOTOS/VIRTUAL TOUR. MUST SELL ! Spacious all brick one level home on .48 acre lot with lots of room to grow ! Basement heated/cooled. Seller started remodel of basement but not completed. 2 fireplaces basement/great room) 3 full baths. Kitchen updated. Wood floors. Home is an estate sale and sold as is, where is.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News