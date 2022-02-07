 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
5 Bedroom Home in Thomasville - $285,000

3 bedrooms/2 baths main level with additional 2 bedrooms/1 bath in basement. Solid surface countertops. Gas cooktop. Move in ready. Large den/living area in full basement. Gas fireplaces. Large pantry. Solid surface countertops in updated kitchen with island. Large, spacious rooms. Huge den in basement. If you are looking for room to spread out, this is it ! Make your appt today.

