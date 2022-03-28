5 Bedroom Home in Thomasville - $339,318

McDowell plan Elevation B with brick accent is built by Shugart Homes on Homesite 139 in Planter's Walk. All dimensions taken from floorplan. Tax information not yet updated. 5 bedrooms, 3 full bathrooms. Kitchen has large island & pantry. You will love the open floor plan of the Kitchen & Family room. Do you need a bedroom on the main level? This home is for you. We upgraded the back door to a Garden door instead of a sliding glass door. You will enjoy cooking in your new kitchen with a GE Electric Stainless slide in range & microwave, and granite countertops. Upstairs you will find 4 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms & a loft area. Primary bath has double vanity sinks, a large walk in shower and a huge walk in closet. Enjoy a glass of lemonade on your 10 x 10 concrete patio. Laundry will be convenient since it is upstairs & has cabinets over the washer & dryer. You'll find luxury vinyl flooring in the main living areas of the main level. You can also enjoy the community pool and playground.