5 Bedroom Home in Thomasville - $350,000

This McDowell plan Elevation C with stone accent is built by Shugart Homes on Homesite 177 in Planter's Walk. All dimensions taken from floorplan. Tax info not yet updated. You'll love the open floor plan of the Kitchen & Family room. Do you need a bedroom on the main level? This home is for you. It has a total of 5 bedrooms & 3 full baths. We upgraded the back door to a Garden door instead of a sliding glass door. You will enjoy cooking in your new kitchen with a GE Electric Stainless slide in range & microwave, white cabinets with crown molding and granite countertops. Upstairs you will find 4 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms & a loft area. Primary bath has double vanity sinks, a large walk-in shower, & a huge walk-in closet. Enjoy a glass of lemonade on your 10x10 concrete patio. Laundry will be convenient since it is upstairs & has cabinets over the washer & dryer. You'll find luxury vinyl flooring in the main living areas of the main level. You can also enjoy the community pool & playground.