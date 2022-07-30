5 Bedroom Home in Thomasville - $355,000

This McDowell Elev B plan w/ stone accent built by Shugart Homes on Homesite 175 in Planter's Walk. All dimensions taken from floorplan. You'll love the open floor plan of the Kitchen & Family room. Do you need a bedroom on the main level? This home is for you. It has a total of 5 bedrooms & 3 full baths. We upgraded the back door to a Garden door instead of a sliding glass door. You'll enjoy cooking in your new kitchen w/ a GE Electric Stainless slide in range & microwave, white cabinets w/ crown molding & granite countertops. Upstairs you'll find 4 bedrooms, 2 baths & a loft area. Primary bath has double vanity sinks, a large walk-in shower, & a huge walk-in closet that is as big as a room. Enjoy a glass of lemonade on your 10 x 10 concrete patio. Laundry will be convenient since it is upstairs & has cabinets over the washer & dryer. You'll find luxury vinyl flooring in the main living areas of the main level. You can also enjoy the community pool and playground.