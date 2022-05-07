5 Bedroom Home in Thomasville - $359,539

This McDowell plan Elevation B with brick accent is built by Shugart Homes on Homesite 157 in Planter's Walk is at the end of the cul de sac. All dimensions taken from floorplan. You'll love the open floor plan of the Kitchen & Family room. Do you need a bedroom on the main level? This home is for you. It has a total of 5 bedrooms & 3 full baths. We upgraded the back door to a Garden door instead of a sliding glass door. You'll enjoy cooking in your new kitchen with a GE Electric Stainless slide in range & microwave, white cabinets with crown molding and granite countertops. Upstairs you'll find 4 bedrooms, 2 baths & a loft area. Primary bath has double vanity sinks, large walk-in shower & a huge walk-in closet. Enjoy a glass of lemonade on your 10 x 10 concrete patio. Laundry will be convenient since it is upstairs & has cabinets over the washer & dryer. You'll find luxury vinyl flooring in the main living areas of the main level. You can also enjoy the community pool and playground.