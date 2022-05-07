 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

5 Bedroom Home in Thomasville - $359,539

5 Bedroom Home in Thomasville - $359,539

This McDowell plan Elevation B with brick accent is built by Shugart Homes on Homesite 157 in Planter's Walk is at the end of the cul de sac. All dimensions taken from floorplan. You'll love the open floor plan of the Kitchen & Family room. Do you need a bedroom on the main level? This home is for you. It has a total of 5 bedrooms & 3 full baths. We upgraded the back door to a Garden door instead of a sliding glass door. You'll enjoy cooking in your new kitchen with a GE Electric Stainless slide in range & microwave, white cabinets with crown molding and granite countertops. Upstairs you'll find 4 bedrooms, 2 baths & a loft area. Primary bath has double vanity sinks, large walk-in shower & a huge walk-in closet. Enjoy a glass of lemonade on your 10 x 10 concrete patio. Laundry will be convenient since it is upstairs & has cabinets over the washer & dryer. You'll find luxury vinyl flooring in the main living areas of the main level. You can also enjoy the community pool and playground.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

$800,000 worth of cocaine seized; Winston-Salem man convicted

$800,000 worth of cocaine seized; Winston-Salem man convicted

A Winston-Salem man who represented himself during trial was convicted on charges that he led an illegal drug-trafficking ring that brought in cocaine from various places, including Puerto Rico. Judge David Hall of Forsyth Superior Court sentenced him to a maximum of 38 years in prison. 

Man who once accused Wake Forest Baptist volunteer of assaulting him and using racist slur has been indicted for forging deeds to steal Forsyth County's properties.

Man who once accused Wake Forest Baptist volunteer of assaulting him and using racist slur has been indicted for forging deeds to steal Forsyth County's properties.

Six years ago, Isaiah Baskins accused a volunteer with Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center of assaulting him and using a racist slur. He posted a YouTube video but the criminal charges against the volunteer were dropped after he failed to show up in court. Now, Baskins faces charges that he forged deeds as a way to illegally obtain real property after indictments came down Monday. 

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert