5 Bedroom Home in Thomasville - $365,000

This Telfair plan Elevation C w/ stone accent is built by Shugart Homes on Homesite 178 in Planter's Walk. All dimensions taken from floorplan. Tax info not yet updated. You'll have all the room you need in this popular Telfair plan in Planter’s Walk. This home has 5 bedrooms, 3 full baths & a loft. Enjoy the convenience of a main level guest suite. The Kitchen is open to the Great Room. You’ll enjoy cooking in your new kitchen with an island, granite countertops & a corner pantry. You'll enjoy the privacy of your back yard that looks towards the trees. Your new stainless steel appliances include a slide in range/oven & dishwasher. Enjoy a glass of lemonade on your 10x10 concrete patio. Upper level laundry room has cabinets above the washer/dryer. Planter’s Walk has a community swimming pool, children’s playground & walking trail. Schedule your appt to see this home right away. Come see why the Telfair is one of Shugart’s most popular plans. Schedule your appt to see this home today.