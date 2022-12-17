5 Bedroom Home in Thomasville - $366,889

Russell Elevation B built on Homesite 181 in Planter's Walk by Shugart Homes. Are you searching for a spacious 5-bedroom home w/ a guest suite on the main level in a great school district, then this home is for you. The 1st floor has 9 foot ceilings, gas log fireplace in the Living Room, a bedroom w/ full bath that can be used as a guest suite, kitchen w/ white cabinets, granite countertops, an island & an oversized pantry that will make prepping your meals a breeze. You will also enjoy GE Electric range w/ a microwave over range & white kitchen cabinets w/ crown molding. This open floorplan concept has luxury vinyl plank on the main level. Upstairs you will find 4 bedrooms & a loft that would be a great playroom, game room or movie room. The primary bedroom has 2 walk in closets & luxurious bathroom w/ both a walk in shower & a garden tub to relax after a long day. Enjoy relaxing w/ a glass of lemonade on your 10x10 concrete patio. You can also enjoy the community pool & playground.