You'll have all the room you need in this popular Telfair plan Elev B in Planter’s Walk. This home has 5 beds, 3 and a half baths. Upon entering the home, you’ll notice the large flex space on the main level that could be your home office or formal living room. Just around the corner is a designated dining room which is open to the downstairs living areas. Luxury vinyl plank flooring lines the downstairs living areas and flex room. Your new kitchen is open to the large Great room w/ so much space to move around. You’ll enjoy cooking in your new kitchen w/ an island, granite countertops & a corner pantry. Your new stainless-steel appliances include a slide in range/oven & dishwasher. Upstairs you will find a generously sized primary bedroom w/ large bathroom suite w/ large shower, double bowl sinks & water closet. You will enjoy the privacy of your new 10x10 concrete patio that looks towards the trees. Planter’s Walk has a community swimming pool, children’s playground & walking trail.
5 Bedroom Home in Thomasville - $369,339
