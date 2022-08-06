5 Bedroom Home in Thomasville - $370,000

Investors Only - Lease Back Opportunity - Planter's Walk Model on Homesite 187. This McDowell plan Elevation B w/ stone accent is built by Shugart Homes. You'll love the open floor plan of the Kitchen & Family room. Do you need a bedroom on the main level? This home is for you. It has a total of 5 bedrooms & 3 full baths. We upgraded the back door to a Garden door instead of a sliding glass door. You'll enjoy cooking in your new kitchen w/ a GE Electric Stainless slide in range & microwave, white cabinets w/ crown molding & granite countertops. Upstairs you'll find 4 bedrooms, 2 baths & a loft area. Primary bath has double vanity sinks, Garden tub w/ separate shower. If you enjoy spending time outside, there's a covered porch with ceiling fan to enjoy all of NC's seasons! Laundry will be convenient since it is upstairs & has cabinets over the washer & dryer. You'll find luxury vinyl flooring in the main living areas of the 1st floor. You can also enjoy the community pool & playground.