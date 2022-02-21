 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
5 Bedroom Home in Thomasville - $430,000

5 Bedroom Home in Thomasville - $430,000

5 Bedroom Home in Thomasville - $430,000

One of the larger homes in this community..beautiful corner lot.. this home was the model, one owner, Lots of Room, extra large rooms throughout 5 bedrooms, master bedroom has 10'2 x 14 walk in closet! 2 full baths and 2 half bath..half bath on the main level has handicap rail..GREAT VALUE...TRULY A MUST TO CHECK OUT!!

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert