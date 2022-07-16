5 Bedroom Home in Thomasville - $489,900

Welcome home! This spacious, like-new home in the beautiful Ledford Downs neighborhood is fresh on the market and ready for someone new to call it home. The main floor is open to a beautiful dining room, the first guest bedroom and full bath, and an open-concept living room, kitchen, breakfast area, and sun room. Upstairs, a central loft with three more secondary rooms, a full bathroom, and the luxurious primary suite. This room has beautiful windows, two large walk-in closets, and an excellent private bathroom. Stop by today, you won't want to miss this one!