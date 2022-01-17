5 Bedroom Home in Tobaccoville - $649,900

Show stopping home situated in exclusive Speas Meadows. This elegant 5 bedroom home features two primary suites, one on the main and one on the second floor. The main level suite is extensive, featuring French doors leading to the terrace, updated walk-in shower, garden tub, and an amazing walk-in closet with built in shelves. The chef's kitchen is incredible featuring stainless-steel appliances retractable exhaust fan, with a high level of craftsmanship- apparent throughout. Office for your working from home needs. Outside, you will find a wonderful back porch and patio ideal for entertaining and overlooking the meticulously maintained grounds.