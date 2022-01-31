5 Bedroom Home in Trinity - $286,790

Welcome to your NEW home in the Collett Farm Community! 5 Bedrooms and 3 full baths!!! Check out the Chelsea located on homesite 14 glistening with stone exterior accents, with 2500 square feet... talk about space for everyone and everything! This home will be ready late 2021 & provides luxury vinyl flooring, stainless steel appliances, and recessed lighting! Did I mention a separate dining room? Great room adjoins the breakfast nook & kitchen leading to patio area perfect for the grill. The fifth bedroom with adjacent full bath completes the main level. Upstairs laundry is centrally located to each bedroom. You won't want to leave your primary retreat bedroom featuring vaulted ceiling, large walk in closet & connecting private bathroom (double vanities, HUGE shower) Don't let this one slip away, come take a look today!