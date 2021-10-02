5 Bedroom Home in Trinity - $308,915

Looking for a main level bedroom and full bath for mother in law or guests? You've found it right here! This very spacious 5...YES 5 BEDROOM beauty is located in Bellawood community and is sure to please! Functional layout on the main level starting with formal dining room or office at entry way leading to the kitchen with breakfast bar. Breakfast nook adjoins the great room featuring gas fireplace and room to cozy up! Head upstairs to your private Primary suite boasting vaulted ceiling with fan, tons of space plus a nice walk in closet!