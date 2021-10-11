 Skip to main content
5 Bedroom Home in Trinity - $311,915

Looking for a main level bedroom and full bath for mother in law or guests? You've found it right here! This very spacious 5...YES 5 BEDROOM beauty is located in Bellawood community and is sure to please! Functional layout on the main level starting with formal dining room or office at entry way leading to the kitchen with breakfast bar. Breakfast nook adjoins the great room featuring gas fireplace and room to cozy up! Head upstairs to your private Primary suite boasting vaulted ceiling with fan, tons of space plus a nice walk in closet!

+2
$3 million bond set for two High Point man accused of robbing Winston-Salem sweepstakes business and killing a man in 2017.
Crime

$3 million bond set for two High Point man accused of robbing Winston-Salem sweepstakes business and killing a man in 2017.

Two High Point men accused of robbing a sweepstakes business in Winston-Salem in 2017 and killing a security guard, Albert Fitzhugh Haskins Jr., have had their bond set at $3 million. Attorneys for the two men argued that Forsyth County prosecutors have little evidence proving that they killed Haskins or was even there for the robbery and that there is another man who they say actually shot Haskins, a security guard, to death who has not been charged. Prosecutors said the two men have not been willing to identify the man who shot Haskins.

