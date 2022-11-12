5 Bedroom Home in Trinity - $329,990

Ask about our RED TAG SALE we have going on through 10/16!! Main level bedroom and full bath for a parent or guests? You've found it right here! Spacious 5 BEDROOMS. Functional layout on the main level starting with formal dining room or office at entry and kitchen with breakfast bar. Cane shadow cabinets, granite countertops, tile backsplash plus stainless steel appliances checks all the boxes for bells and whistles in the cook's kitchen! Breakfast nook adjoins the great room featuring gas fireplace and room to cozy up! Main level has a full bathroom and guest bedroom while upstairs feature 4 bedrooms including the EXPANSIVE SPACIOUS primary bedroom suite boasting vaulted ceiling with fan, tons of space plus a nice walk in closet! Private bathroom with double vanities/cabinets, LARGE shower and a linen closet. Set your appointment for Steeplegate Village today.