5 Bedroom Home in Trinity - $331,465

Looking for a main level bedroom and full bath for mother in law or guests? You've found it right here! This very spacious 5...YES 5 BEDROOM beauty is located in Steeplegate community and is sure to please! Functional layout on the main level starting with formal dining room or office at entry way leading to the kitchen with breakfast bar. Cane Shadow gray cabinets, granite countertops, lovely tile backsplash plus stainless steel appliances checks all the boxes for bells and whistles in the cook's kitchen! Breakfast nook adjoins the great room featuring gas fireplace and room to cozy up! Main level has a full bathroom and guest bedroom while upstairs feature 4 bedrooms including the EXPANSIVE SPACIOUS primary bedroom suite boasting vaulted ceiling with fan, tons of space plus a nice walk in closet! Private bathroom with double vanities/cabinets, LARGE shower and a linen closet. What more can you ask for in a brand new home? Welcome to Steeplegate Village community!

