5 Bedroom Home in Trinity - $338,715

5th bedroom and full bath on the main level! Beautiful Charleston plan features a formal dining room with kitchen opened to the family room. Breakfast nook with cane shadow cabinets & granite countertops with tile backsplash. Family room includes a gas fireplace with slate mantel. Primary suite with vaulted ceiling, HUGE walk-in closet, double vanities and MASSIVE shower are added luxuries! Hall bath with double sinks, laundry room upstairs & 3 secondary bedrooms. Every D.R. Horton is also equipped with technology that keeps you in touch with your home right in the palm of your hand! Features such as a Z-Wave wifi programmable thermostat, a Z-Wave door lock, a Z-Wave wireless switch, a touchscreen Smart Home control panel, automation platform from Alarm.com; SkyBell video doorbell; and an Amazon Echo Dot plus Amazon Show 5! DR Horton / Express Homes offer quality materials and workmanship throughout, plus a one-year builder’s warranty and 10-year structural warranty is provided.

