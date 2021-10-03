 Skip to main content
5 Bedroom Home in Walkertown - $408,900

Stunning 2- Story Home on a corner lot in Walkertown's desirable Whitehall Village! Open concept living with Large Kitchen featuring granite counters, a huge island, and a buffet. Breakfast Area, Formal Dining and Private Home Office with French Door and additional 5th bedrooms make up the first floor with new LVP flooring, crown molding, fresh neutral paint, new light fixtures, and fans. Upstairs is the Master suite with vaulted ceilings, spa-like bath with double vanities, separate shower, and tub. Plus three large additional bedrooms with walk-in closets and Loft for additional flex space. Beautiful covered patio with wooden ceiling overlooking the large fenced backyard, detached workshop with electrical and immaculate mature landscaping. Don't miss this must-see home, Schedule your showing today!!

