5 Bedroom Home in Winston Salem - $0

New floorplan by Veritas Construction in popular new phase of Brookberry Farm-The Oaks! Mostly main level living with 5 bedrooms/4 baths and over 4000 SF. Open gourmet kitchen to Dining area and Great Room. Primary on Main level as well as 2nd bedroom and Study. Upper level has 3 bedrooms and Bonus room. 3 car main level garage. Call for info!

