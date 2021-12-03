5 Bedroom Home in Winston Salem - $1,064,000

Spectacular one-owner home built by Wishon and Carter using the highest standards and quality materials. Third-party Energy Star rated, with low exterior maintenance brick, stone, and Nichiha premium cement shakes. Features include 2 story Great Room, beautiful fireplace, custom coffered ceiling and wainscoting in the dining room, gourmet kitchen with solid wood beams and mantle 5 burner gas range, convection ovens, breakfast nook with additional fireplace, and a view of the wooded backyard. Primary suite has trey ceiling with accent lighting, 2 walk in closets, fireproof safe, heated tile bath floor, jetted soaking tub, and separate shower. Lower level features den, 2 additional bedrooms, fireplace and full kitchen. Outdoor entertaining made easy with covered porch and screened porch. Please see supplemental for additional details. Seller owns additional lot that joins this property if more land is desired.