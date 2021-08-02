 Skip to main content
5 Bedroom Home in Winston Salem - $1,075,000

Beautifully maintained home in the heart of Buena Vista. Features include formal LR/DR, sunlit kitchen open to the family room, sunroom with floor to ceiling windows, patio overlooking the pool and landscaped backyard, main-level primary suite with radiant heat bathroom floor, huge walk in closet and fireplace. Upper level features 4 spacious bedrooms and 2 full baths. Lower level playroom with kitchenette, exercise room, sauna, full bath and fireproof safe. Wide plank hardwood floor ( like Dining room ) under carpet in Den. Spacious and yet cozy with the abundance of natural light, 4 fireplaces and limitless options for gatherings!

A prominent Wilkes County doctor is accused of trying to blackmail a nurse into having sex with him. According to a federal lawsuit, Dr. Jon Wesley Thompson told the nurse he had potentially damaging audio and video recordings of her that he would release if she did not agree to have sex with him for one hour, twice a month, for a year. The woman is seeking more than $525,000 in damages. 

