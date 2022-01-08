5 Bedroom Home in Winston Salem - $1,090,000

Mitchco masterpiece! This extraordinary 5 bedroom home is loaded! Brick exterior with cementitious siding and manufactured store accents; aluminum clad windows- black exterior white interior; sealed crawl w/dehumidifier; custom wood cabinetry has the kitchen with white shaker cabinets and vintage steel lg island; high end appliances; lots of white oak hardwood flooring; 3 tile walk in showers; owner suite with free standing soaker tub and heated tile floor; decorative paneling in dining and study; wood beams in living room and owners suite; 3 car garage w/electric car charging plug. Extensive landscaping, sod entire yard with irrigation. Screen porch with grilling patio and firepit. Sooooo much more! Builder available for private showings.