Experience luxury living at its finest in this spectacular 5-bedroom home in Brookberry Farm, a premier neighborhood with exceptional amenities. This home features 4,000 square feet of elegant and functional space, with high-end finishes and details throughout. The main level showcases a dramatic two-story foyer, chef’s kitchen with custom cabinets and stainless steel appliances. The luxurious primary suite has vaulted ceilings, a soaking tub, and a custom closet. The second level offers four spacious bedrooms, one of which could be used as a secondary primary. This home is a masterpiece of functionally and craftsmanship, perfectly located in one of the triad's most desired neighborhoods. Call listing agent for additional details.