Experience luxury living at its finest in this spectacular 5-bedroom home in Brookberry Farm, a premier neighborhood with exceptional amenities. This home features 4,000 square feet of elegant and functional space, with high-end finishes and details throughout. The main level showcases a dramatic two-story foyer, chef’s kitchen with custom cabinets and stainless steel appliances. The luxurious primary suite has vaulted ceilings, a soaking tub, and a custom closet. The second level offers four spacious bedrooms, one of which could be used as a secondary primary. This home is a masterpiece of functionally and craftsmanship, perfectly located in one of the triad's most desired neighborhoods. Call listing agent for additional details.
5 Bedroom Home in Winston Salem - $1,100,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
Winston-Salem police searched Tuesday for human bodies at a former horse farm off Griffith Road in the city’s southwestern section, a law enfo…
Authorities were using a backhoe to excavate on the site of a former horse farm off Griffith Road on Monday, and Forsyth County District Attor…
Reagan graduate Josh Hartle expected to start Sunday night's 6 p.m. game
Derwin Montgomery, former member of the N.C. House, gets five years probation for his fraud conviction as the leader of local homeless organization
Derwin Montgomery, a former member of the N.C. House and the Winston-Salem City Council, was put on five years probation Thursday for his conv…
Winston-Salem police are looking for body of a man in his late 20s or early 30s at the former horse farm off Griffith Road, a law enforcement …