5 Bedroom Home in Winston Salem - $1,125,000

Timeless elegance in highly desirable Bent Tree. Majestically placed 3 story home on a corner lot and in a cul-de-sac, this classic beauty is built to impress. Exceptional natural light streams through the high ceilinged main level living space from oversized windows. Well appointed kitchen to den with one of the many gas fireplaces. Fabulous primary bedroom on the main level is luxuriously en suite. Bright office with lots of beautiful built ins. Attention to detail sets this home in a class of its own. The lower level is a stunning area with loads of potential for extra and separate living space, theater or entertaining and opens to the breathtaking pool area in immaculately manicured landscaping. Lot has gentle sloping which facilitates drainage. One of the most beautiful neighborhoods in Winston with abundant wildlife sightings. 4 miles to WF Baptist and Forsyth Hospitals, Medical Park and WF University. 5 Miles to the Hall of Justice. *Sq Ft shown 3rd level is for lower level.