5 Bedroom Home in Winston Salem - $1,150,000

This elegantly appointed Colonial home offers charming Old World Architectural Craftsmanship. The home was custom designed by Award Winning Architect Walter Chatham in 1990 and has been kept in pristine condition by its owner. It features over 5,000 sq ft, a main level primary suite with jetted tub and separate shower, 4 bedrooms on the second level - 2 of which include an en suite bathroom. Enjoy sweeping views of the magnificent grounds from the upstairs covered porches which are symmetrically placed from both the front and rear of the home on columns imported from New Orleans. Boasting 10 ft ceilings on both the main and second floors with stunning millwork throughout the home. Step outside to your private oasis with an in-ground pool and an expansive brick paver patio which provides a perfect place to entertain. Easy access to Downtown, Old Town Club, Reynolda Gardens, and Wake Forest.

