One-of-a-kind 5-bedroom home on large lot in Brookberry Farm/The Arbors! Over 1/2-acre lot -- with plenty of room for a future pool! Unique floor plan with two bedrooms on the main level -- a luxurious primary suite on one side and a second bedroom with adjacent bathroom on the other side; Open kitchen/living room with island, quartz surfaces, stainless steel appliances and pantry; Wonderful side mud-room entry with built-in drop zone; Full-size laundry room with sink; Fantastic second floor with study niche, built-in bookcases, 3 additional bedrooms, 2 additional bathrooms and bonus room; Convenient 2-car main level garage with storage; Covered front porch; Screened back porch with adjacent patio; This home is full of charming nooks and crannies -- offering the best of new construction with the character of an older home -- and is nearing completion now; Enjoy Brookberry Farm's full array of amenities including pool, tennis, fitness center, club house, pavilion, barn and more!