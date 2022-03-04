Elegant brick Georgian on 1.2 acres tucked away behind the trees on Country Club Road. This 1921 beauty has stunning vintage architectural details. The light filled living room opens to lovely covered porch. The dining room with beautiful moldings has french doors to charming patio area overlooking expansive backyard. Cozy den is the perfect spot for an evening by the fire. Master bedroom with newly renovated master bath and closet space. Second floor laundry room offers additional storage closets. Hardwood floors through first and second floor. Basement playroom and billiard room is a wonderful bonus space with endless possibilities. Three car detached garage with apartment above. Garage apartment would make a great home office! Private lot with beautiful mature trees, shrubs and flowers will not disappoint!
5 Bedroom Home in Winston Salem - $1,200,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
The protestors allege that an older student asked a younger student for sexual images.
Dear Amy: My 40-year-old son, “James” has had many bright, beautiful and intelligent girlfriends. He has been engaged and ended various relati…
Ed Weiss was named the school district's Principal of the Year last year.
Gabrielle Kirven and her family were kicked out of a hotel where they had stayed for months the day after she won against the hotel in an evictions case. Kirven and housing advocates said the hotel used a fire alarm as an opportunity to get them out of the room and then lock the door.
Eric Killedare Jensen, 64, was cited for trespassing and resisting a public officer; he is banned from all school property.
Hawgfish Shack, a restaurant serving seafood and barbecue, is set to open this spring in the former Cimarron Steakhouse location at 3260 South…
Human remains were found Thursday in a field along the 2400 block of South Stratford Road in southwestern Winston-Salem, authorities said.
"I’m very fortunate that WFMY News 2 will allow me to focus on my health and battle the uncomfortable and frightening side effects away from work during these months of treatment," Luck said.
Marilyn McKey and Taneshia Jordan were both convicted Monday on charges that they incited two female residents of the assisted-living facility where they worked to fight each other. One recorded the fight and shared the video with others.
Starting Tuesday, Forsyth County will no longer require people to wear masks when they go inside a county office, although a few exceptions remain.