5 Bedroom Home in Winston Salem - $1,200,000

Elegant brick Georgian on 1.2 acres tucked away behind the trees on Country Club Road. This 1921 beauty has stunning vintage architectural details. The light filled living room opens to lovely covered porch. The dining room with beautiful moldings has french doors to charming patio area overlooking expansive backyard. Cozy den is the perfect spot for an evening by the fire. Master bedroom with newly renovated master bath and closet space. Second floor laundry room offers additional storage closets. Hardwood floors through first and second floor. Basement playroom and billiard room is a wonderful bonus space with endless possibilities. Three car detached garage with apartment above. Garage apartment would make a great home office! Private lot with beautiful mature trees, shrubs and flowers will not disappoint!