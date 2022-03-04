 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
5 Bedroom Home in Winston Salem - $1,200,000

5 Bedroom Home in Winston Salem - $1,200,000

5 Bedroom Home in Winston Salem - $1,200,000

Elegant brick Georgian on 1.2 acres tucked away behind the trees on Country Club Road. This 1921 beauty has stunning vintage architectural details. The light filled living room opens to lovely covered porch. The dining room with beautiful moldings has french doors to charming patio area overlooking expansive backyard. Cozy den is the perfect spot for an evening by the fire. Master bedroom with newly renovated master bath and closet space. Second floor laundry room offers additional storage closets. Hardwood floors through first and second floor. Basement playroom and billiard room is a wonderful bonus space with endless possibilities. Three car detached garage with apartment above. Garage apartment would make a great home office! Private lot with beautiful mature trees, shrubs and flowers will not disappoint!

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert