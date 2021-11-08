 Skip to main content
5 Bedroom Home in Winston Salem - $1,200,000

This beautiful William Roy Wallace Georgian home features 5 Bdrms, 3 full baths, and 2 half baths, a center hall foyer, large formal rooms, cook’s kitchen with Corian, lovely adjacent den, handsome knotty pine study, computer room, glassed sun porch and slate patio for entertaining on the main level. The second level encompasses the extra large primary bedroom boasting 3 large closets plus 3 other bdrms and a nursery. The lower level has its own den, kitchen area and another bdrm, plus extreme storage area and garage. This architecturally endowed home sits on 1.28 acres overlooking the Forsyth Country Club golf course. A must see!

